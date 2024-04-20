Watch Now
Murder rate dropping dramatically according to latest data analysis

Phoenix has seen a 40 percent drop in homicides to start 2024 compared to the same timeframe in 2023
After a nationwide spike in murders during and immediately following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new analysis shows those numbers might be coming down, and in some places the rate is in freefall.
Phoenix is among the cities that have seen a sharp decline in homicides to start 2024.

According to the AH Datalytics analysis, Phoenix has seen a nearly 40% drop in homicides in the first three months of this year, compared to the same timeframe in 2023.

If murders continue at this pace nationwide, the rate could match the level last seen in 2014, when many cities saw 30-year lows in violent crimes and homicides.

