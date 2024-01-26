Multiple people detained after deadly shooting near 44th St and McDowell Rd

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting at a home near 44th Street and McDowell Road Thursday night.

Police say they were called to the area at about 9 p.m. regarding a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say multiple people inside the house have been detained, though it is uncertain how many may face charges.

This incident is currently under investigation.

The area will be shut down for "an extended period of time" throughout the investigation.