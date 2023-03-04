Multiple people arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting online predators

CHANDLER, AZ — A multi-agency operation targeting online predators resulted in 17 arrests for 43 sex-related felony crimes, Chandler Police announced Saturday morning.

Police officials say it was a three-week operation.

This phase of the joint op was run from January 24th- January 26th.

Officers say because of events like the Super Bowl, Waste Management Phoenix Open, and the Barrett-Jackson Autoshow drawing large crowds, more opportunities could be created for sex-trafficking-related activities.