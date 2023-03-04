Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Multiple people arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting online predators

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Chandler Police Department
Posted at 10:43 AM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 12:43:21-05

CHANDLER, AZ — A multi-agency operation targeting online predators resulted in 17 arrests for 43 sex-related felony crimes, Chandler Police announced Saturday morning.

Police officials say it was a three-week operation.

This phase of the joint op was run from January 24th- January 26th.

Officers say because of events like the Super Bowl, Waste Management Phoenix Open, and the Barrett-Jackson Autoshow drawing large crowds, more opportunities could be created for sex-trafficking-related activities.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!