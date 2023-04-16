Motorcyclist dead after being shot while riding near Main Street and Sossaman Road in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A man is dead after he was shot while riding a motorcycle in Mesa Saturday.

Mesa Police say they were called to the scene in the area of Main Street and Sossaman Road just before 5:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Arron Hendricks lying on the road next to his motorcycle. He was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hendricks was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the shooting suspect was in a red passenger car. That vehicle was seen fleeing eastbound on Main Street.

Mesa police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.