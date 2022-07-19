Motion filed to move forward with execution of death row inmate Murray Hooper

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday that the state intends to seek a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper.

Hooper would be the third inmate executed in Arizona this year if the Supreme Court moves forward and approves the warrant for execution.

On December 31, 1980, Hooper was among three men who murdered two people and severely injured a third at a Phoenix home.

Hooper as well as William Bracy and Edward McCall went to the home of Patrick and Marilyn Redmond and forced them, as well as Marilyn’s mother Helen Phelps, into a bedroom at gunpoint.

The three victims were robbed of jewelry and money, were bound, and shot in the head. Patrick Redmond and Helen Phelps died from their injuries. Marilyn Redmond survived and eventually helped identify the three killers.

Bracy, Hooper, and McCall were all convicted of the murders. Bracy and McCall died before their sentences could be carried out, according to the Attorney General’s Office.