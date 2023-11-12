Watch Now
Mother, son stabbed at home near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen

Police say the mother and son's injuries are not life-threatening
Posted at 11:23 AM, Nov 12, 2023
LAVEEN, AZ — A mother and son are recovering after they were stabbed at a home in Laveen early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the home near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road just before 1:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds.

Police believe the woman's teenage son tried to stop the suspect, but then he also was wounded.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police have not yet identified that person.

Both the mother and son were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear what led up to the stabbing.

