More than 100 arrests related to prostitution, escort services made across Valley

PHOENIX — A Valleywide law enforcement effort has resulted in the arrest of 118 people related to prostitution, luring, pandering, escort service violations, and warrants.

According to Phoenix police, at least seven local agencies worked together in the effort to target prostitution on Valley streets and at local hotels over six days.

The first phase of the effort took place over three days in January during Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The second took place over three days in February.

Police say three of the people arrested had outstanding felony warrants, including one for homicide out of Texas.

The effort also included offering 70 individuals services to help them get out of being involved in prostitution and human trafficking.

Several additional possible human traffickers were also identified, which could lead to future arrests, police said.

None of the individuals arrested have been identified.

If you have information about someone being trafficked, contact your local police department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or humantraffickinghotline.org.