Moon Valley High School student arrested after bringing gun on campus

PHOENIX — A Moon Valley High School student was arrested Friday after bringing a gun on campus earlier in the week, officials say.

The student, a teenaged male who is not currently being identified, allegedly brought a gun on campus on Wednesday.

Police say that during the initial investigation, a gun was not found, but it has since been located.

Officials say the teenager was booked into the Juvenile Correction Center for several charges stemming from the investigation.

The investigation showed that no specific threats were made and there was no intention to use the firearm, according to police.

ABC15 has reached out to Glendale Union High School District for a statement on this incident but have not yet received a response.