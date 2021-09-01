Mohave County deputy arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor

KINGMAN, AZ — A Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor.

Andrew Sundberg, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl after the two had been drinking at a house party in June of 2021.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says they asked police to investigate the allegations after some alerted them to the incident.

When interviewed about the incident by the Kingman Police Department on Tuesday, Sundberg admitted to his involvement. He was arrested by Kingman police and faces a felony charge of sexual conduct with a minor.

Mohave County Sheriff Schuster released the following statement after the arrest:

"This is shocking and despicable behavior. Sundberg has betrayed the trust of the public and law enforcement alike. My thoughts are with the victim and we will assist the Kingman Police Department in any way we can to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest degree."

Sundberg was hired as a detention officer in January 2018 and promoted to deputy in January 2020, according to the department.