Missing Phoenix man Maison Whitson found dead, police investigating as a homicide

Posted at 7:21 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 21:33:43-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a missing man was found dead outside a home Saturday.

According to police, 44-year-old Maison Whitson was found near 35th and Alice avenues, just south of Dunlap Saturday at around 12:30 a.m.

A resident reportedly found Whitson's body outside the home, which police said had obvious signs of "advanced decomposition." Whitson was last seen on January 4 by family members.

Police haven't given any additional details on how Whitson was killed or when his body was placed outside the residence, but they did describe his death as a homicide.

If anyone has further information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO (Spanish) to remain anonymous.

