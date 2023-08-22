Person believed to be missing found dead in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man who police believe may be a missing person was found dead with gunshot wounds Tuesday morning in central Phoenix.
Phoenix police say they were called for a report of a man who may be missing around 1 a.m. to the area of 7th Street and Thomas Road.
When they arrived, they found a man inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOTOS: 100 PEOPLE MOST RECENTLY REPORTED MISSING IN ARIZONA
He has not yet been identified.
Police have not provided any details about a possible suspect.
What led up to the shooting is under investigation.