Person believed to be missing found dead in central Phoenix

The man has not yet been identified
Phoenix Police
Posted at 7:39 AM, Aug 22, 2023
PHOENIX — A man who police believe may be a missing person was found dead with gunshot wounds Tuesday morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called for a report of a man who may be missing around 1 a.m. to the area of 7th Street and Thomas Road.

When they arrived, they found a man inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

Police have not provided any details about a possible suspect.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.

