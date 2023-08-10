Missing man found shot during MCSO investigation, two additional people found dead

GOODYEAR, AZ — A missing man was found shot and two bodies were also located during a recent Maricopa County Sheriff's Office home search.

MCSO officials say the home search was in connection to the disappearance of Chad and Dalton Holvig.

The man found with gunshot wounds in the home has been identified as Dalton.

Officials say Dalton has serious injuries. Chad is still missing.

Dalton was reported missing from his Goodyear home on July 10. Chad has been missing since the following day, according to the sheriff's office.

The two bodies found during the search have not been identified, although neither is believed to be Chad.

Two residents of the property were taken into custody and booked on charges unrelated to the recovery of the two dead bodies.

Multiple weapons and other evidence were recovered at the home during the search.

MCSO has not provided details of where the property is located or the events leading up to the two individuals' deaths.

Authorities have not said what led up to the search warrant being obtained and executed.

The search for Chad continues and the case remains under investigation.

MCSO has not provided any more details on this investigation.