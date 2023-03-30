PD: Mesa teacher's aide arrested after recording, touching student inappropriately

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a 28-year-old teacher’s assistant has been booked into jail after alleged sexual abuse of a 9-year-old student.

According to police, the victim told school staff at Lehi Elementary School that Antonio Jordan “touched her inappropriately” earlier this week and may have recorded the incident on his phone.

On Wednesday, officers made contact with Jordan, who told officers he “chose the victim because of her interest in a stethoscope he brought to class.”

Jordan allowed officers access to his phone where three videos of him abusing the victim on different occasions while they were alone in a classroom together.

He was booked into jail on three counts of sexual abuse.

Mesa police say anyone who may have more information about this incident or may have been a victim to contact them at 480-644-2211.