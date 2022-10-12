Watch Now
Mesa police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash from September

Crash happened September 18, near Horne and Broadway
Posted at 11:20 AM, Oct 12, 2022
MESA, AZ — Mesa police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in September.

Police say on September 18, 2022, 66-year-old Gilbert Hill was hit and killed while crossing the street near Horne and Broadway Road around 8 p.m.

The driver of what police believe was a 2000s Toyota Camry, or similar vehicle, fled the scene. The vehicle is believed to be gray or light blue with light rims.

Mesa police released this photo, believed to be the vehicle involved:

According to police, the vehicle would have been damaged on its front grill, and passenger side of the hood and windshield.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the crash is asked to call Mesa police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

