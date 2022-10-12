Mesa police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash from September

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in September.

Police say on September 18, 2022, 66-year-old Gilbert Hill was hit and killed while crossing the street near Horne and Broadway Road around 8 p.m.

The driver of what police believe was a 2000s Toyota Camry, or similar vehicle, fled the scene. The vehicle is believed to be gray or light blue with light rims.

Mesa police released this photo, believed to be the vehicle involved:

Mesa Police Department

According to police, the vehicle would have been damaged on its front grill, and passenger side of the hood and windshield.

Mesa Police Seek Public’s Help in Fatal Hit and Run



(Mesa, AZ – October 12th, 2022) On 09/18/2022 at around 8:00pm, 66 year old Gilbert Hill was struck by a vehicle and killed at 641 E Broadway in Mesa. The driver of the vehicle that struck Hill left the scene and has not been — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 12, 2022

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the crash is asked to call Mesa police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.