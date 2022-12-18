Mesa police investigating possible carjacking near Signal Butte and Elliot roads

MESA, AZ — Police are investigating a possible carjacking Sunday morning in Mesa.

Mesa police say they responded to a location near Signal Butte and Elliot roads for the report of a possible shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man that had been shot. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident was a possible carjacking with the man's vehicle being taken.

No information has yet been provided on a possible suspect.

The case remains under investigation.