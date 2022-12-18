Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Mesa police investigating possible carjacking near Signal Butte and Elliot roads

Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 12:57 PM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 14:57:14-05

MESA, AZ — Police are investigating a possible carjacking Sunday morning in Mesa.

Mesa police say they responded to a location near Signal Butte and Elliot roads for the report of a possible shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man that had been shot. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident was a possible carjacking with the man's vehicle being taken.

No information has yet been provided on a possible suspect.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!