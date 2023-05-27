Mesa police investigating four overnight shootings

MESA — Mesa police say they are investigating four shootings that left three people dead and another injured overnight Saturday.

Officials say the first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a park near North Beverly and Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 41-year-old man.

While at the park, officials say officers heard shots fired nearby and began searching the area.

Around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, officers found a 36-year-old woman with gunshot wounds near North Stewart and Main Street, less than a mile away from the original shooting.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, though she is in stable condition.

A third incident was reported to police just before 1 a.m. at a Greyhound station near Country Club Drive and 2nd Avenue, about a mile and a half away from the second shooting.

At that location, the body of a 41-year-old man was found.

A search was conducted in the area for the possible shooter and other victims and officers found a fourth body just after 2 a.m. near Extension Road and 2nd Avenue.

That individual has not yet been identified but is believed to be an adult man.

The fourth victim was found less than a mile away from the third shooting location.

Mesa police do believe all four shootings are connected to the same individual.

That individual, who has not been identified, is currently detained.

The shootings are currently under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

Mesa Mayor John Giles released the following statement regarding the shootings:

“I am deeply disturbed by the violence in Mesa last night. Our Mesa community grieves for the victims and mourns with their loved ones. This is a tragedy felt throughout the City.

Mesa residents deserve a safe and peaceful city. Unfortunately, incidents like this are all too common in large and small cities throughout the country. Despite last night’s horrific act by one person, Mesa is one of the safest large cities in America and that is due in large part to our excellent police department. We applaud the Mesa Police Department for its swift response, investigation and quick apprehension of a suspect.”