Man found dead near Stapley Drive/Main Street in Mesa

abc15.com staff , Joe Enea
7:52 AM, Mar 4, 2018
19 mins ago
mesa | southeast valley

New details have emerged in a deadly stabbing Sunday morning near Stapley Drive and Main Street around 3 a.m. A light rail security guard contacted police after finding an unresponsive man. When fire crews arrived at the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

A dead body was found along a light rail extension near Stapley and Main in Mesa Sunday morning.

Derick Eugene Holman

MCSO
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MESA, AZ - New details have emerged in a deadly stabbing Sunday morning near Stapley Drive and Main Street around 3 a.m.

A light rail security guard contacted police after finding an unresponsive man. 

When fire crews arrived at the scene, the man was pronounced dead. Police say the victim was wearing only boxer shorts and one sock. 

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Stevenson.

Investigators followed a blood trail to a nearby motel room. Police entered the room where they say they discovered a significant amount of blood on the floors and walls. The victim’s wallet, credit cards, and money were also found inside. 

Later that day, a woman came to police and said she knew Stevenson and was at the motel room when the suspect, 29-year-old Derick Eugene Holman, arrived. 

The day before, she says she ended her marriage with Holman, returning his wedding ring to him. The victim invited her to stay at his motel room. 

Later that night, Holman allegedly came to the motel and fought with the victim. The woman hid in the bathroom and when she came out, Holman and Stevenson were gone.

She attempted to find the victim and later contacted police. Holman allegedly told police that the victim had the knife and ended up getting stabbed. 

Holman is being held on a $500,000 bond on second-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ