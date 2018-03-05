Man found dead near Stapley Drive/Main Street in Mesa

MESA, AZ - New details have emerged in a deadly stabbing Sunday morning near Stapley Drive and Main Street around 3 a.m.

A light rail security guard contacted police after finding an unresponsive man.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, the man was pronounced dead. Police say the victim was wearing only boxer shorts and one sock.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Stevenson.

Investigators followed a blood trail to a nearby motel room. Police entered the room where they say they discovered a significant amount of blood on the floors and walls. The victim’s wallet, credit cards, and money were also found inside.

Later that day, a woman came to police and said she knew Stevenson and was at the motel room when the suspect, 29-year-old Derick Eugene Holman, arrived.

The day before, she says she ended her marriage with Holman, returning his wedding ring to him. The victim invited her to stay at his motel room.

Later that night, Holman allegedly came to the motel and fought with the victim. The woman hid in the bathroom and when she came out, Holman and Stevenson were gone.

She attempted to find the victim and later contacted police. Holman allegedly told police that the victim had the knife and ended up getting stabbed.

Holman is being held on a $500,000 bond on second-degree murder charges.