Mesa police arrest six men during undercover child sex crimes investigation

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department says six men were arrested during a recent child sex crimes undercover operation.

Mesa police say they partnered with Homeland Security Investigations and the Attorney General’s Office during “Operation Leather Mitt,” which targeted child sex crime offenders and human trafficking.

Officers tracked websites commonly used by suspects looking for illegal sex acts, specifically involving children. The suspects solicited and or brokered deals with undercover officers in each case and were eventually arrested.

The six men arrested in this operation were Jonathan Techur, Douglas Klingenberg, Julio Arana, Zachary Babbitt, Ricky Hrubienski, and Shane Blanton. The men range between 21 and 56 years old.

Charges against the various suspects range from luring, child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor and money laundering.

Mesa police would like to remind the public that if you have any information about someone potentially being trafficked, contact your local police department or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

For more information from Mesa police about human exploitation and trafficking and how to help, click here.