TOLLESON, AZ - A Tolleson man is accused of running over his brother with his truck twice.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reports that on January 1, Daniel Charles Montez went to a home near 99th and Southern avenues where he got into an argument with family members.

Witnesses say Montez was, "driving in an aggressive manner," spraying people with rocks being thrown up from his Toyota Tacoma.

He also nearly hit his brother with the truck as he left the area.

Witnesses say Montez returned to the home and began arguing with another brother, before backing over him with his truck. He then allegedly pulled forward running him over again.

The victim was taken to the intensive care unit for his injuries.

Deputies found Montez at his home about a mile away, and he was arrested and taken to the hospital, after fighting with a K-9 Deputy.

He has been arrested several times for domestic violence incidents, according to deputies.

Montez has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.