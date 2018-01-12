MCSO: Suspect identified in off-duty deputy shooting at Phoenix Food City

PHOENIX - The suspect involved in a shooting with an off-duty Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged.

The incident occurred on December 22 about 1 p.m. at the Food City shopping center at 32nd Street and McDowell Road. Phoenix Police say two women attempted to cash a fake check worth nearly $1,000.

"One of the employees verified that the check was stolen and she contacted an off-duty MCSO deputy, who was working at the time," Phoenix police spokesman Alan Pfohl said.

When Deputy Alberto Sosa approached the women, they ran.

Court paperwork says Sosa caught Cassandra Frisby who removed a gun, pointed it inches from Sosa's face and yelled, "Get off me, I'll kill you." She fired several times. However, the gun didn't discharge. Police believe the safety may still have been in place.

The deputy shot at the suspect who was struck multiple times.

Investigators say Frisby was successful in cashing numerous fake checks totaling nearly $3,000.

She also spent 3-and-a-half years in prison for car theft.

Frisby was arrested at the hospital on January 5 and has been given a $500,000 bond on multiple charges of Attempted murder, aggravated assault, identity theft, and forgery.

The other female suspect fled the scene and has not been located.