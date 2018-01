SUN CITY, AZ - A Sun City man reportedly threatened his girlfriend with a bayonet because of "bad soup."

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reports that on January 17 they were called to a home near 110th and Olive avenues.

Deputies recognized the house because 54-year-old Mark Bertram Arber had been arrested for domestic violence at that location in the past.

In this instance, deputies say Arber argued with his girlfriend because "the soup she made was bad."

The victim reportedly told MCSO that she went to lie down in the bedroom while Arber went to the garage to drink.

He later came out and confronted her again about the soup before retrieving a bayonet, putting it to the bottom of her jaw and threatening to kill her.

Arber reportedly admitted to the argument but requested a lawyer when asked to elaborate.

MCSO says Arber threatened deputies after his arrest saying he would, "put a bullet in your guy's forehead."

He's been charged with aggravated assault.