MCSO: More than 1M fentanyl pills seized, 31 people arrested in large-scale drug operation

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — More than 1 million fentanyl pills were seized and 31 people were arrested in connection to a large-scale drug operation, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

MCSO says that over an eight-month investigation starting in September 2023, the 31 individuals arrested were part of connected drug trafficking organizations that operated between Maricopa County and Mexico.

More than $200,000 in cash, 41 firearms, 22 vehicles, and various drugs were also seized during the investigation.

In addition to 1.1 million fentanyl pills, the following drugs were seized:



161.5 grams of fentanyl powder

581 grams of cocaine

55 grams of psilocyn mushrooms

28 grams of heroin

455.3 pounds of methamphetamine

295 grams of crack cocaine

40 grams of DMT

73 ecstasy pills

1.5 pounds of marijuana

“This investigation is the result of the extensive and dedicated work by our [Maricopa County Drug Suppression Taskforce] investigators and agency partnerships assigned to the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Initiative (HIDTA),” said Sheriff Russ Skinner in a statement. “Fentanyl continues to be a huge issue negatively impacting our communities, I am extremely appreciative of all the proactive work by our staff and partner law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies to combat this epidemic. We will continue to work together, along with our communities to keep our neighborhoods and families safe.”

The MCDST is comprised of partner agencies involving MCSO, Buckeye PD, Tempe PD, Mesa PD, Surprise PD, Casa Grande PD, the Arizona Attorney General's Office, and the DEA.