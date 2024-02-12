Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

MCSO looking for two men who allegedly stole vehicle, ATM

ATM stolen out of Littlefield, AZ, off I-15 and Anasazi Drive
427939444_706532155001711_7023085590078207922_n.jpg
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
427939444_706532155001711_7023085590078207922_n.jpg
Posted at 6:36 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 21:09:40-05

MOHAVE COUNTY — Mohave County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men who allegedly stole a vehicle out of Nevada and an ATM from Littlefield, Arizona.

Officials say the vehicle was stolen out of Mesquite, Nevada, less than two miles away from the Arizona border.

The two men then allegedly drove to Littlefield, Arizona and stole and ATM from a gas station near Interstate 15 and Anasazi Drive.

The ATM was loaded into the back of the truck before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the two men or the truck is asked to call MCSO at 928-753-0753 or the office's toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61