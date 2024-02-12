MCSO looking for two men who allegedly stole vehicle, ATM

MOHAVE COUNTY — Mohave County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men who allegedly stole a vehicle out of Nevada and an ATM from Littlefield, Arizona.

Officials say the vehicle was stolen out of Mesquite, Nevada, less than two miles away from the Arizona border.

The two men then allegedly drove to Littlefield, Arizona and stole and ATM from a gas station near Interstate 15 and Anasazi Drive.

The ATM was loaded into the back of the truck before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the two men or the truck is asked to call MCSO at 928-753-0753 or the office's toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312.