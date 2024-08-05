MCSO investigating teen killed in shooting near Guadalupe school

GUADALUPE, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teen was killed in a shooting near a Guadalupe school late Sunday night.

MCSO officials say they were called to the shooting near Calle Magdalena and Avenida del Yaqui for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The teenage victim has not yet been identified.

The location of the shooting is across the street from Frank Elementary School in Guadalupe.

MCSO tells ABC15 that school officials have told them that the investigation will not have major impacts to the start of the school day at the school.

No suspect information has been released at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.