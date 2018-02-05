MCSO: DNA evidence solves 1988 murder case of woman in North Valley desert

GLENDALE, AZ - DNA evidence connects Glendale man to sex assault and murder of a woman in 1988.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says DNA evidence has linked 55-year-old Donald Lee Scott to the rape and murder of a woman found in the desert near the Carefree Highway and 99th Avenue in 1988.

On December 10, 1988, Scott reported to MCSO that he saw a body while driving in the desert. The medical examiner would later conclude that the woman, identified as Anne Marie Levee, had several gunshot wounds and was sexually assaulted.

In 2003 the case was re-opened after scientific advances were made and more biological evidence was taken.

In December 2016, there was a DNA match to Donald Lee Scott who had recently been in prison for endangerment and stalking.

In January of this year, the DPS lab positively confirmed the sample belonged to Scott. He was arrested Friday night at his home near 59th Avenue and Greenway Road.

Scott, who denies the rape and the murder of Levee, is being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond.