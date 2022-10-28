MCSO discovers underground bunker with illegal drugs, weapons and more

WADDELL, AZ — A woman and her adult son are facing charges after authorities found a large bunker with weapons, drugs, and other items on their property.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at the Hole in One RV, Boat and Toy Storage in Waddell, Arizona.

An investigation, spanning over a year, led to the search warrant being issued after an APS investigation suspected the property owners of supplying their business with stolen power from a nearby APS junction box.

A 61-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son were taken into custody and booked into jail. They are facing several charges including felony theft, criminal damage, and obtaining utilities fraudulently.

While on the property, after serving the warrant, a large underground bunker was discovered.

MCSO

MCSO

Inside, detectives found several shipping containers stacked to construct a three-level building that also included scissor jack elevators and tunnel ladder systems, MCSO said.

Several chemical containers, bags of unknown powder, and cylinders of compressed gases were also found inside. This prompted a response from MCSO's Special Investigation Division.

Below are the items detectives discovered inside:

• 36 firearms

• 1 lb of methamphetamine

• 1 oz of cocaine

• ½ oz of psylocibin mushrooms

• 200 narcotic pill capsules

• $240,000 US currency

• Gold and silver ($700,000 value)