MCSO bust yields $600,000 in drugs, including 70,000 fentanyl pills in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ — A drug bust in Tolleson yielded more than $600,000 in drugs including 72,000 fentanyl pills, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

According to MCSO, months of investigating led to a search warrant being served at a Tolleson home near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Monday, December 12.

Deputies allegedly found 72,000 fentanyl pills, 748 grams of cocaine, 3,320 grams of marijuana flower, THC, vape carts, 14 firearms, $124,000 in cash, and $10,000 worth of high-end jewelry during the search.

MCSO says their investigation led to the arrest of 19-year-old Fredy Benjamin Medrano-Erenas for allegedly supplying the pills to several people to sell online. Several other people were also arrested for selling the fentanyl pills using social media.

"We continue to focus on protecting the young adults in our community through agency collaboration and good teamwork. MCSO will continue to investigate and aggressively pursue criminals who threaten the safety of our community," said Sheriff Paul Penzone.

MCSO has not said what charges Medrano-Erenas, or the other suspects, are facing.