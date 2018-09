MESA, AZ - One thousand cannabis vape cartridges and other drugs were seized during a raid of a home in a Mesa neighborhood this week.

On September 17, the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force raided a home near Dobson Road and Main Street in Mesa.

There they reportedly found six pounds of "high grade" marijuana, 1,000 cannabis vape cartridges, a pound of cannabis wax and about $30,000 in cash.

Investigators say 25-year-old Tyler William Krueger had been the focus of their investigation since July.

Krueger had been operating an Instagram account titled, "Purp Turp Farms." There, investigators say, he advertised narcotic cannabis for sale.

They say the drugs seized in the home are worth about $30,000.

Krueger was already on probation for drug possession charges in 2015. He allegedly admitted to selling drugs since before the 2015 arrest.

He has been charged with conspiracy, conducting an illegal enterprise and money laundering.