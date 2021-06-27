Watch
MCSO: 1 dead, another injured after shooting at Guadalupe market

Police lights
Posted at 8:05 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 11:05:24-04

GUADALUPE, AZ — Sheriff officials say one person has died and another was injured following a shooting at a market in Guadalupe Saturday night.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting that happened at Mission Market near Avenida del Yaqui and Guadalupe Road.

Deputies arrived at the scene and initially found one victim with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead.

Authorities said a second victim was later discovered at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to sheriff officials, the suspects are outstanding. No suspect information was revealed.

An investigation is underway.

