McClintock High School employee arrested for attempting to pay a child for sex acts

TEMPE, AZ — A McClintock High School employee has been arrested, accused of attempting to offer money to a child for a sexual act, according to Tempe police.

According to police, 40-year-old Dustin Johnson was arrested for one count of child sex trafficking and one count of money laundering. Johnson is accused of offering a minor cash in return for a sexual act.

Johnson was employed with the school’s athletic department at the time of the arrest.

Police say no other victims have been identified but their investigation remains ongoing. It's unclear if the minor involved in the incident is a student at the school or not.

Johnson is no longer employed by the district, according to police.

Police are continuing to work with the Tempe Union School District as the investigation moves forward.

No other details on the incident have been released at this time.