Martial arts instructor in Gilbert accused of sexual conduct with underage teen student

Gilbert police are asking any more victims to come forward
Dyllon DePalma
Posted at 8:09 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 11:09:40-04

GILBERT, AZ — A 22-year-old Gilbert martial arts instructor has been arrested and is accused of sexual conduct with an underage student.

Gilbert police say Dyllon DePalma is accused of sexual conduct with a 15-year-old.

Officials posted to Facebook that DePalma is an instructor/employee of DePalma's Team USA Martial Arts studio near Lindsay and Pecos roads.

The victim, police say, was a student at that studio.

Other possible victims are being encouraged to come forward. They are asked to call Gilbert police at 480-503-6500.

