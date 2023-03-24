Martial arts instructor in Gilbert accused of sexual conduct with underage teen student

GILBERT, AZ — A 22-year-old Gilbert martial arts instructor has been arrested and is accused of sexual conduct with an underage student.

Gilbert police say Dyllon DePalma is accused of sexual conduct with a 15-year-old.

Officials posted to Facebook that DePalma is an instructor/employee of DePalma's Team USA Martial Arts studio near Lindsay and Pecos roads.

The victim, police say, was a student at that studio.

Other possible victims are being encouraged to come forward. They are asked to call Gilbert police at 480-503-6500.