Maricopa PD investigating 9 cases of slashed tires in sub-divisions

The city of Maricopa Police Department is investigating nine cases of slashed tires that happened over the past week.

The department asks that residents of The Villages at Rancho El Dorado and Maricopa Mannor to review any security camera footage during the week of January 23 for suspicious activity.

All of the incidents are believed to have happened between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Maricopa PD also says it has increased patrols in the sub-divisions as a response to the reports.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's non-emergency line at (520) 568-3673.