Maricopa Community College police involved in shooting near 48th and Van Buren streets

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a shooting involving Maricopa Community College police officers in Phoenix late Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the shooting took place just after 11:15 a.m. near 48th and Van Buren streets.

Phoenix police reportedly received a call about someone pointing a weapon at passing cars.

Before Phoenix officers arrived, two Maricopa Community College officers spotted the individual.

One of the officers reportedly shot the individual, who died at the scene.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

No officers were hurt.

The DPS Major Incident Division is investigating the shooting.