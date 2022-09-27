Watch Now
Man wanted in connection to deadly Apache Junction shooting

Shooting happened Monday near San Marcos Drive and Broadway Road
Watch the latest headlines for September 27, as of 11 a.m.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — A man who allegedly shot and killed his half-brother is wanted by the Apache Junction Police Department.

Apache Junction police say 19-year-old Adam Williams allegedly shot and killed his half-brother, Andrew Williams, on Monday night near San Marcos Drive and Broadway Road, east of Ironwood Drive.

Police say Adam, pictured below, fled the scene and is considered armed and dangerous. Adam is 5 foot 8 inches tall, Hispanic, and has a medium build.

Adam Williams homicide suspect.png

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Apache Junction police at (480) 982-8260.

