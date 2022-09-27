Man wanted in connection to deadly Apache Junction shooting

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — A man who allegedly shot and killed his half-brother is wanted by the Apache Junction Police Department.

Apache Junction police say 19-year-old Adam Williams allegedly shot and killed his half-brother, Andrew Williams, on Monday night near San Marcos Drive and Broadway Road, east of Ironwood Drive.

Police say Adam, pictured below, fled the scene and is considered armed and dangerous. Adam is 5 foot 8 inches tall, Hispanic, and has a medium build.

ABC15

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Apache Junction police at (480) 982-8260.