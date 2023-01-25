Man wanted for Wisconsin murder arrested in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man wanted for murder in Wisconsin has been arrested in Phoenix.

The U.S. Marshals Arizona announced that 34-year-old Brandon Gladney was arrested on Tuesday after being on the run for two years.

Gladney was wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department for first-degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm.

In May of 2020, investigators say Gladney, and a man later identified as his cousin, were captured on video arguing outside a convenience store in Milwaukee.

Gladney was seen walking away from the victim and returning a short while later. At this point, the video shows Gladney pointing a gun at his cousin and firing multiple rounds, according to authorities.

Gladney has a lengthy criminal history and had been on the run for the past two years, U.S. Marshals announced.

U.S. Marshals in Wisconsin reached out to the Arizona office after receiving a tip that Gladney was staying at the residence of an associate in central Phoenix.

He was taken into custody Tuesday and is being held at the Maricopa County Jail while awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.