Man wanted for shooting New Mexico officer arrested in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was arrested early Friday morning in Phoenix for shooting a New Mexico police officer last week after escaping a Colorado jail.

Phoenix police got a tip and arrested 22-year-old Elias Buck at a QuikTrip near 27th and Dunlap avenues. Buck reportedly attempted to run from police at the store but was quickly taken into custody.

Buck was sought in Farmington, New Mexico in the Jan. 7 shooting of Officer Joseph Barreto during a possible DWI investigation. Barreto survived his injuries from the shooting.

Buck had previously escaped on Dec. 27 from a jail in Durango, Colorado after being arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft.