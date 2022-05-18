Man wanted after crashing car into an MCSO deputy vehicle

YOUNGTOWN, AZ — A man is wanted after allegedly crashing a car into an MCSO deputy patrol unit as well as another citizen’s vehicle Tuesday.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near Agua Fria Ranch Road and Olive Avenue at a QT in the Youngtown area.

MCSO says a deputy was parked behind a vehicle with a stolen license plate and was waiting for additional backup to arrive before approaching the driver.

During that time the driver allegedly rammed a vehicle in front of him and then backed up, hitting the MCSO deputy’s vehicle as well.

The car was found a short distance away but the driver fled and has not been located.

A detailed description of the driver has not been provided.