Man threatening 'suicide by cop' shot, killed by police in Fort Mohave

FORT MOHAVE, AZ — A man has died after being shot at by police in Fort Mohave, according to Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a call about a man with a weapon near Sterling and Robert roads in Fort Mohave.

When they arrived, officials say the man threatened "suicide by cop" and fled into the desert.

As authorities were creating a perimeter, they reportedly heard a gunshot fired from the man.

Soon after, the man reportedly shot at authorities, who fired back, according to MCSO.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Bullhead City police also responded to the situation. It is unclear how many shots were fired by police and which department fired at the man.

The shooting is currently under investigation.