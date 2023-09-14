Man sought after allegedly shooting at Coconino County Sheriff's deputies Thursday morning

VALLE, AZ — The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say shot at deputies this morning.

The sheriff's office says just after 6:45 a.m., deputies responded to the Valle area for the report of domestic violence involving a weapon.

Valle is about 50 miles northwest of Flagstaff.

When deputies arrived, they found a victim had been assaulted throughout the evening. They were told the suspect, 51-year-old Aaron Rose, had fled and was possibly armed.

As police searched a home nearby, deputies were allegedly shot at by an unknown person from a ridge line nearby.

Deputies then pulled back and set up a perimeter.

Rose is described as white, about 5-foot-10, weighing about 170 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Rose's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523, or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.