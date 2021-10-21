Man shot multiple times in Phoenix near 28th Drive and Cactus Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting near 28th Drive and Cactus Road.

Officers were called to the area around 10 a.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds.

Preliminary details indicate the victim was shot by the occupant of a vehicle which left the scene before police arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Further details haven't been provided as an investigation remains ongoing.