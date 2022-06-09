Man shot, killed near 19th Ave and Indian School Rd

PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed near 19th Ave and Indian School Rd early Wednesday.

Police say a man was shot after getting in a confrontation in a neighborhood in that area.

When crews arrived on scene they found the man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Fire crews took him to a hospital where he later died.

Phoenix police say the suspect fled the area on foot. Officials searched the area but no suspect was found. No description has been provided.

If anyone has any information on this crime, please contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).