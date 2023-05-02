Man shot during road rage incident near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road Tuesday in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man has been hospitalized after being shot during a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon.

Phoenix police say the incident happened near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 12:45 p.m.

The victim tells police he was driving his vehicle when he got into an altercation with a man in another vehicle. The victim says the suspect fired several gunshots into the vehicle, striking him at least once.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police have not located the suspect and no suspect information has been released.

No additional details on the suspect vehicle have been released.