Man shot and killed Saturday near 48th Street and Southern Avenue

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday near 48th Street and Southern Avenue.

Officers were called to the area just after noon for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they located 29-year-old Juan Gomez-Amaya suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating police located another man, identified as 22-year-old Anthony Villalpando, who reported that he had just shot Gomez-Amaya, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

During the initial investigation, evidence led to the arrest of Villalpando who has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Further details haven't been provided.