Man shot and killed near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street

PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Phoenix, near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Police say they arrived at the scene shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday morning, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives have opened an investigation and the area will be restricted while authorities gather more information about what led to the shooting.

According to police, no one is in custody in connection to the shooting.