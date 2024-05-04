Man shot after leaving party near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are searching for the person who left a man seriously hurt in a shooting in north Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police were called to the area near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Phoenix police believe the man had been in an argument with someone while at a nearby party.

The victim was shot after leaving the party, and the suspect had left the scene before police arrived.

Police have not released any information about the suspect at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.