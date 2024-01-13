Man seriously hurt, suspects at large after early Saturday morning shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A man is seriously hurt and multiple suspects are at large after an early Saturday morning shooting in Mesa.

Mesa police say they were called to the area of Stapley Drive and Main Street around 1 a.m. for a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, a security guard told them a shooting had taken place in the parking lot.

Officers then found a man inside a vehicle in the parking lot who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The security guard told police the suspects left in two different vehicles. It's unclear how many suspects there are.

The shooting is under investigation.