Man seriously hurt, another man in custody after shooting at West Valley gas station

GOODYEAR, AZ — A man is seriously hurt and another is in custody after a shooting Saturday morning at a West Valley gas station.

Goodyear police say they were called to the area near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street for a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another man was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

That person has not yet been identified by police.

Goodyear police are investigating what led up to the shooting.