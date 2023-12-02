Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man seriously hurt, another man in custody after shooting at West Valley gas station

Police have not identified the suspect at this point
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Goodyear Police Department
Posted at 11:17 AM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 13:17:19-05

GOODYEAR, AZ — A man is seriously hurt and another is in custody after a shooting Saturday morning at a West Valley gas station.

Goodyear police say they were called to the area near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street for a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another man was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

That person has not yet been identified by police.

Goodyear police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61