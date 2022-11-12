Man seriously hurt after shooting near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot in an attempted robbery in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say it happened around 6:15 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Early information suggests a man approached the victim and tried to rob him. During an altercation, the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect remains at large.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

The case remains under investigation.