Man seriously hurt after shooting near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road

Police say a man approached the victim and tried to rob him, and he was shot in an altercation with the man
59th Ave / Indian School Shooting 11-12-22
Posted at 7:25 AM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot in an attempted robbery in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say it happened around 6:15 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Early information suggests a man approached the victim and tried to rob him. During an altercation, the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect remains at large.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

The case remains under investigation.

