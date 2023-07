PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after a shooting late Saturday night at a dog park in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they received a call about a shooting just after 10:20 p.m. near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds at a dog park in the area.

He was taken to the hospital for what are considered "life-threatening" injuries.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.