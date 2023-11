PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after an incident early Saturday morning at a Phoenix gas station.

Phoenix police say they were called to the Circle K location near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 5 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one "gunshot wound or stab wound."

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.